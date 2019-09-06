Angola: Doctors Order Chairperson Denounces Bogus Doctors

5 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Chairperson of Doctors (Angolan Order of Doctors), Elisa Gaspar, said Thursday in Luanda that there are fake doctors in the country, but without releasing figures.

The official said that one or more bogus doctors are detected every day, so the institution is removing the fake doctors registered in the organization and will continue to work to find others.

Doctors's chairperson made this statement at the 29th Consultative Council of the Ministry of Health (MINSA), which runs as from 5 to 6 September, under the motto "Achieve universal health coverage: Leave no one behind to build a healthy Angola" , where she presented the lines of action of the Order.

She also said that since her election in April of this year, and due to the program, began to know the "Association" and guide the re-registration of doctors, a process that has allowed to detect bogus doctors.

The doctor defended the training of more specialists in various fields, as the country needs and there is a lack of specialized staff, so she proposes to work with the Ministry of Health to fulfill this goal.

