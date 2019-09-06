Angola Cables Distinguished As Best Global Network Operator

5 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan telecommunications multinational Angola Cables was distinguished in two categories last Tuesday (3), in one of the most reputed Galas of awards held in South Africa, by Global Brands Magazine 2019.

The company has won the categories "Best Global Telecommunications Network Operator" and "Best CEO of Date", an award given to engineer António Nunes, who has been running the company since its creation.

The award was announced at a gala attended by CEOs and professionals from the largest telecom operators on the continent.

Headquartered in London, Global Brands Magazine is one of the world's leading internationally renowned brand magazines providing expert analysis on brands from various sectors of the global economy.

The Angolan multinational also operates two data centers, namely, AngoNAP Luanda, in the Angolan capital, and another in Brazil, AngoNAP Fortaleza, as well as Angonix, one of Africa's five largest internet traffic exchange points.

With this infrastructure, Angola Cables is positioned as the promoter of digital transformation in the African continent.

