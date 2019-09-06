Angola: Attorney General Demands Change of Attitude of Public Managers

Caxito — The Deputy Attorney General, Manuel Dias, demanded on Thursday, in Caxito, Bengo province, a change of attitude of public managers, who must choose an administration in the interest of the nation.

The prosecutor, who made this statement at a meeting that brought together public managers, business people and members of civil society, stressed that public resources are not the property of managers.

At the meeting, which addressed the legal consequences of the practice of acts of administrative misconduct, the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic of Bengo, Neto Joaquim Neto, warned the managers for the responsible use of financial resources of the Integrated Municipal Intervention Plan (PIIM). ).

Launched in June of this year, by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, PIIM foresees the completion of 236 projects of roads, divided by the laying of asphalt, rehabilitation and earthworks, as well as the installation and repair of bridges.

Bengo Deputy Governor Domingos Guilherme explained at the time that the new dynamics implemented in the justice system contribute to the moralization of the country's social, political and economic system.

Thursday's meeting is part of the cycle of lectures on public probity and corruption prevention, within the scope of PIIM implementation, and began on 27 August in the city of Dundo, province of Lunda Norte.