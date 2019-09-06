Angola: Minister of Territorial Administration Works in Kwanza Norte

5 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ndalatando — The Minister of Territorial Administration and State Reform, Adão de Almeida traveled this Thursday, on a two-day working visit to Kwanza Norte to assess the level of implementation program to leverage the development of the province in the political, social and economic fields.

The program, which is locally-initiated and approved by the central government, encompasses the implementation of several projects aimed at rehabilitating roads, increasing the distribution of drinking water and increasing the supply of education and health services.

Increasing agricultural production, improving the image of municipal capitals, reducing unemployment and raising the standard of living of families are also among the main actions to be taken under the memorandum, approved in 2018.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Governance
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.