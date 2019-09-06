Africa: Jim Ovia Withdraws From World Economic Forum in SA

Jim Ovia, Chairman, Zenith Bank, Nigeria speaking during the session Delivering the Promise of Africa’s Youth at the World Forum World Economic Forum on Africa 2019 on September 4. 2019.

In another blow to Nigeria-South Africa relationship, a co-chair of the ongoing World Economic Forum Africa (WEFA), currently going on in Cape Town, South Africa, and Chairman/Founder Zenith Bank, Mr. Jim Ovia has withdrawn on Wednesday from further participation.

He was expected to participate till the closing session today, a statement from Zenith Bank said THursday.

The bank said: "Ovia shares in the public outcry against the on-going xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa. Therefore, he considered it absolutely imperative to pull out of WEF in solidarity and total support for Nigerians who have suffered tremendously as a result of this."

South African has come under serious censure by the international community following the spate of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other Africans living in the southern African country.

Believing that its government has done too little to restrain its citizens perpetrating the hate attacks, Nigeria, Rwanda, Malawi and Democratic Republic of Congo boycotted the forum in protest of the violence against their citizens.