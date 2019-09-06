South Africa: Sanparks Employee Arrested in Khayelitsha With Abalone Worth More Than R300 000

6 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

An employee of South African National Parks (SANParks) was arrested on Thursday for being in possession of abalone worth more than R300 000.

In a statement, Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel André Traut said members of Lingelethu West police station reacted on a tipoff from the community regarding the illegal possession of abalone early on Friday morning, and proceeded to a residence in Velani Crescent in C-Section where a 35-year-old man was arrested.

"The search at his premises led to the discovery of 936 units of abalone with an estimated value of R327 000," Traut said.

"The suspect, who is employed by SANParks, is expected to make a court appearance in Khayelitsha once he has been charged.

