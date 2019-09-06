South Africa: Gauteng Calm After Sporadic Looting Attempts in the Southern Parts

5 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

Police dispersed a crowd of Sebokeng residents who barricaded the Golden Highway in Johannesburg, stoning trucks, allegedly in an attempt to loot, on Thursday morning.

By 08:00, a crowd had gathered along the busy road and police were monitoring them.

Police spokesperson Captain Teboho Lephoto said protests started on Wednesday.

Lephoto said police fired teargas canisters and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

"Early this morning, they gathered again and it is alleged they stoned trucks with the intention to loot them. We are here to disperse them and ensure a smooth flow of traffic," said Lephoto.

He said no one was arrested.

Meanwhile, in Orange Farm, the situation is calm after police dispersed groups of people who attempted to loot local shops, including a Pick n Pay outlet in the area.

Orange Farm police spokesperson Constable Shaan Motsapi said they responded swiftly and dispersed the crowd on Wednesday night.

"We dispersed them away from the shops and we are maintaining a high visibility in the area," said Motsapi.

The rest of Gauteng was calm and there were no incidents of looting or xenophobic violence reported by 13:00, following four days of violence across the province.

