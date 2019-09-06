Sudan: Khogali Discusses Voluntarily Repatriation of IDPs to Al Tina

5 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al Fashir — Caretaker Wali of North Darfur State Maj (Gen) Malik Al Tayeb Khogali discussed on Wednesday at Secretariat of the Government in Al - Fashir with Higher Voluntarily Return Committee of AL Tina locality means of providing assistance to voluntarily returnees in the locality.

The committee which was headed by Abdel Rahman Omar Abdel Rahman discussed with the Wali i, means of supporting the Internally Displaced people(IDPS) who returned to their home villages in the locality voluntarily.

During the meeting the committee highlighted the requirements of services such as health education and provision of water as basic needs for settlement.

The head of the committee explained that their locality witnessed in the past period a big voluntarily return of IDPS and refugees from camps in the neighboring countries.

However, Abdel Rahman complained the locality suffered from lack of basic services.

For his part the Wali of the State commended the efforts exerted by parties in charge of voluntarily return in the locality. Meanwhile the Wali gave instructions to departments in the state to give concern of providing services to the returnees particularly those in AL Tina locality.

