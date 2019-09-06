Sudan: Dams Unit Affirms Concern About Sustainability of Water Harvesting Projects

5 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Manager of Public Administration of Water Harvesting at Dams unit Eng. Amar Ali has revealed the filling of Hafirs and lakes from rainfall waters this autumn.

The lakes were established by the Dams Unit in various states of the country.

During his inspection visit to AL Awaj Dam at Tandali locality in White Nile State Eng. Amar pointed out that the dam worked with high efficient capacity after the maintenance operations.

He said lakes and Hafirs accompanied the dam were filled with waters which could be used for irrigation of projects, human and animal drinking purposes as well.

For his part General Manager of Drinking Water Corporation in White Nile AL - Fatih Othman underscored that Dams implementation unit provides much more services to the state in the field of water harvesting.

He added the Unit contributed in economic and social development process through its water harvesting projects.

He said the water harvesting projects could provide considerable income for the inhabitants and supplied the national treasury with cash revenues.

