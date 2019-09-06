Sudan: Memorandum of Agreement On Universal Salt Iodization in Sudan

Iodine Global Network organization "IGN" played great and effective role in the prevention of IDD in Sudan and supported the universal salt iodization -keeping in mind that the iodine deficiency disorders problem in Sudan is widespread and severe making possible developing of cretins and severe mental retardation hampering the children right for wellbeing and education as IDD lead to mild intellectual deficit Iodine Global Network is uniquely positioned to provide advocacy and support services to national efforts in Sudan through its board and international professional expertise in a range of fields to the governments, agencies and non-governmental bodies in this endeavor. Iodine Global Network is the only organization solely dedicated to sustained elimination of IDD. Working closely with the Sudan ministry of health, Industry and social affairs and implementing agencies, such as UNICEF, WFP, and WHO, IGN is a unique player because it focuses only on IDD elimination and has a well-established regional/national focal point infrastructure. Today Iodine Global Network has signed the Memo of Understanding to continue its support to Sudan government in partnership with all national and international agencies and partners in particular, ensuring sustainability in processing adequately iodized which requires continuous assessment of and monitoring toward achieving the IDD elimination goal. Last year 2018 ,Iodine Global Network in collaboration with Industrial research Centre -ministry6 of industry conducted a rapid iodized salt assessment in the market and amongst the population in the Capital area to test the impact of the newly constructed modern salt industry and found that the consumption rate was increased dramatically compared to 9.3% at national level. Early this year Iodine Global Network and within its MOU obligations and commitments conducted a survey to determine the impact of small producers , those working out of any legal framework with purpose of organizing them in a cooperative systems - IGN believes that without having adequately iodized salt produced by installing enough modern salt industry to satisfy the demand of all population needs - all efforts will go in vein. IGN in partnership with agencies in Sudan will continue its support to Sudan by means of providing training for building capacity of the personnel working in the salt industry and Support efforts to increase the salt production rate of the salt producers. Iodine Global network once the new Ministerial cabinet formed will advocate for getting the efforts together for Sudan children, mothers and women in general free of IDD and establish sustainable Universal Salt program in the country.