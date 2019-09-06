Sudan: Dahab Meets Russian Ambassador

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry Undersecretary , Ambassador Dahab Fadhul met at his office Wednesday the Russian Ambassador to Sudan, Vladimir Zheltov.

The meeting discussed developments in relations between the two countries and that the Russian ambassador renewed his country welcome to all that serves interest of the Sudanese people and keenness to enhance strong relations that link Sudan and Russia.

The meeting also deliberated over the ongoing arrangements for convocation of the Russia -Africa Summit at the end of current September besides ways of boosting cooperation , coordination and exchange of support at the international and regional levels.