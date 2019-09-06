Sudan: Missing Initiative - 22 Persons Went Missing

Khartoum — Missing Person Initiative uncovered a list of 22 persons who went missing and disappeared during dispersal of the army HQs sit-in and demonstrations and mass rallies.

Member of the Sovereignty Council, Mohamed Al-Hassan Al-Tayeshi affirmed that the issue of missing persons is a key issue that should be solved through the state's legal and humanitarian institutions as it is a fundamental one.

In a press conference organized by the Missing person Committee at the Banks Union hall in Khartoum Wednesday , Al-Tayeshi pointed out that the issue of the missing persons is one of the state responsibilities as the same as other issues

He underscored solidarity with issues of missing and disappeared persons , stressing that the forced disappearance should end.

Al-Tayeshi valued high efforts of the missing persons initiative made to determine the whereabouts of the missing persons and its campaign to restore the missing persons and their rights.