Gambia Ready to Battle Germany for Gunjur-Born Bakery Jatta

5 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Gambia is ready to go all out to get in-demand Bakery Jatta play for the Scorpions as Germany pursues naturalizing him, Foroyaa Sport can reveal.

Stefan Kuntz, Germany U-21s' coach, made his intentions of calling up the Gambian-born public this week.

Kuntz is waiting on outcome of the Germany FA's investigations into Jatta's much contested identity before making his move.

'I would like to try to help Bakery with the naturalization, because I would like to convince him for our U21 team. We were already on this path,' he said.

Bakery would have qualified for citizenship by next year having spent five years in the European capital after first arriving an unaccompanied refugee minor.

However, following this pronouncement, the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) have moved swiftly to react to the story.

'He was born here and we would want him to play for us, his country,' Ebou Faye, vice-president of the GFF told Foroyaa Sportyesterday.

The 21-year-old was two weeks ago summoned to the German FA's headquarters to explain his side to SportBild's allegations that he is 23 years and not the 21 he claims and is Bakery Daffeh not Jatta.

Already, the Hamburg Home Office has cleared him of the aforesaid fraud charges leading to three second division clubs withdrawing their appeals against him and his table-topping Hamburg Football Club.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved.

