Angola/Gambia: Scorpions Raring to Go Ahead of Angola Tie

5 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Gambia is targeting to unleash venom on Angola when they battle the Southern African nation.

The tie is a World Cup Preliminary qualifier with both looking to seal a place to the next phase of things.

The first-leg kick-starts this Friday with the Bakau Independence Stadium the venue in a first meeting in the qualifiers after they squared twice the last ten years in exhibition games ending a draw.

Gambia is camping in full house with all invited players in camp ahead of tomorrow's schedule.

Belgian gaffer Tom Saintfiet has maintained a good number of what was an experimental Scorpions team that beat both Guinea Conakry and Morocco in recent friendlies.

Of a new inclusion would be Yusupha Njie, a striker for Portuguese Primera Liga outfit Boavista, making his debut under the Belgian for the first time.

The 25-year-old, on form at club level, was previously summoned but injury delayed his inclusion into the national team.

He would be competing for a spot in the starting line up with forwards Lamin Jallow of Salernitana, Nuha Marong of Racing Santander, Mjallby's Babucarr Jobe, Atalanta's Musa Barrow and Assan Ceesay of FC Zurich in a sure star-studded formation.

The likes of Sheriff Sinyan, Nuha Marong, Yusupha Njie and Sulayman Bojang would be playing for the time in the squad before home supporters.

