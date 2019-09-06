Gambia: Full Janneh Commission Report Will Be Published

A State House Press Release issued yesterday, 4th September 2019 has revealed that President Adama Barrow has decided to publish the full report of the Commission of Enquiry into the Financial Activities of Former President Yahya Jammeh and His Associates, following a Special Cabinet meeting on Wednesday 4th September 2019.

The release further indicated that, according to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Honourable Abubacarr Tambadou, the President gave his blessings to the full release of both the report and the Cabinet White Paper, which will contain the executive decision of Cabinet on the matter. It added that it will be released for public consumption before the constitutional deadline of end-September.

The Commission of Inquiry set up by President Adama Barrow to probe into the financial dealings of his predecessor Yahya Jammeh, and his close associates from July 1994 to January 2017, has found that former President Jammeh liable for over a billion dalasi in Gambian currency; over three-hundred and four million Dollars; over 29 million Euros, and over 2 million Pounds Sterling.

The Commission report which was submitted on Friday March 29th 2019, was presented to President Adama Barrow, at a ceremony held at State House. Section 203 of the Constitution makes it a requirement for the President to publish the report and his or her comments on the report, within six months together with a statement of any action taken, or the reason for not taking any action.

The Commissioners were Surahata Janneh as the Chairperson together with Bai Mass Saine and Abiosseh George.

According to the report, 253 witnesses appeared before the Commission in a period of about twenty two months.