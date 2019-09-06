Gambia: Government, Funding Partners Agree to Fast-Track UTG Faraba Campus Completion

5 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

State House, Banjul, 3rd September 2019 - President Adama Barrow was informed that The Gambia government and a consortium of donors have agreed to fast track construction works of the permanent campus of the University of The Gambia in Faraba Banta, following a two-day financing meeting.

News of the agreement was revealed by the Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Hon. Badara Joof, who led a delegation to the State House on Wednesday 4th September 2019 to present a report of the funding meeting to President Adama Barrow as well as to seal the final arrangement on the completion of construction works of the UTG Faraba Banta Campus. Part of Minister Joof's delegation included officials from funding partners such as the Kuwaiti Fund, Islamic Development Bank, Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), OPEC and, the Saudi Fund.

"The state of works at the campus is slow, and it needs to be improved. That is why they are here to make sure that we accelerate the pace of works at [the] Faraba Banta campus", Minister Joof said, revealing that he was hoping that the project will be inaugurated by 2021.

Since the signing of the project in 2010, it has had financial challenges that hampered the completion of the construction works. The meeting with the partners was able to secure $37 million, out of the $54 million total sum, for the first phase of the project.

"Lot 1 funding has already been secured and it covers the construction of the six faculties of the University. Lot 2 is awaiting a request from the government towards other facilities of the campus," Minister Joof said.

Saud A.A. Al-Ammar, Engineering Advisor at the Kuwait Fund, explained that the meeting succeeded in solving the obstacle for the continuation of an " important project for The Gambian people".

"At this stage, we agreed we should all do our best to finish this project which is a key priority of the government," said Al-Ammar, noting that they are willing to share the gaps in the components and move on to component B that comprises other facilities of the university.

Mr. Cheick Amadou Kader Diallo, Operations Team Leader for Education at the Dakar office of the Islamic Development Bank described the meeting as "a very important donor meeting that is geared towards contributing to the implementation of the Faraba Banta University Campus."

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Business
Education
Construction
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe Dies
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.