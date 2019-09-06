Gambia: Weather Update

5 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms occasionally associated with strong winds are expected during the period from Wednesday evening, 4th September 2019 to early hours of Sunday 8th September 2019, particularly over the coastal areas. This may cause flash flooding over Greater Banjul area and threat to fishing activities. The public and fishermen are advised to observe maximum terrestrial and sea safety regulations.

