Gambia: People Are Still Waiting for Sanity to Prevail

5 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Destruction of property can never be justified. Selective justice can also never be justified. Two wrongs cannot make a right, so says the wisdom of the ages, wisdom that should guide the actions of authorities as Gambia stands at a crossroads.

Two and half years have gone in a transition that is supposed to be characterised by constitutional reform, institutional reform, civil service reform, security sector reform, truth and reconciliation and the building of a new Gambia fit to legitimize the uprooting of a 22-year entrenched ruler.

No Gambian would want newspapers publishing the remanding of 37 youths in a prison that is worth decongesting and refurbishing. The Chief Justice who is the supervisor of the courts should make a tour of the prisons and give a lecture to the judges and magistrates on the significance of remanding accused persons. Where the prisons cannot accommodate accused persons, remanding them could only amount to inhumane and degrading punishment.

In our view, the civil disobedience which took place on 24th July 2019 is no longer fuelling tension. It is the incarceration of those arrested in connection with the event that is now generating more frustration. It is such frustration that should be nipped in the bud by ensuring their release.

Foroyaa is monitoring developments and will inform our readers when there is any change in mood by the authorities. Wise counsel calls for a change in mood.

