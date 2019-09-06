Namibia: 'No Factional Lists' for Swapo's Parliamentary Selection

DELEGATES who are to participate in the Swapo Party's electoral college meeting this weekend will not be allowed to circulate the names of factional preferred candidates to be elected onto the party's parliamentary list during the voting process.

This is one of the rules set by lawyer Sisa Namandje, who will be presiding over Swapo's electoral college meeting in Windhoek on Saturday.

Factions within the ruling party have in the past used predetermined lists to direct how they wanted delegates to cast their votes during inner-party elections.

For example, a faction led by president Hage Geingob circulated a list of "preferred candidates" when the party elected members of the Swapo central committee during the 2017 elective congress.

In a letter directed to Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa on Wednesday, Namandje said such practices would not be allowed on Saturday, "as a way to achieve the most authentic, fair and representative election results".

"One of the enforceable rules at the electoral college will be that: no circulation or possession of divisive or factional lists of preferred candidates will be allowed," Namandje said.

More than 200 delegates drawn from different party structures will participate at the party's electoral college, also known as the 'pot'.

An electoral college is an election conducted by political parties participating in the National Assembly elections to select a list of 96 members who will run for seats in parliament.

Swapo leaders choose from that list a number of candidates who will represent the party in the National Assembly, depending on the party's performance in national elections.