Rwanda: Cricket - Rwanda Look to Keep Perfect Record Against Nigeria

6 September 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jejje Muhinde

Rwanda women cricket team will be looking to maintain their 100 percent record in the ongoing friendly series against Nigeria when the two sides meet in the third game at Gahanga Stadium on Friday.

The hosts claimed the first two games - of the five-match series - on Wednesday, and victory on Friday will confirm Rwanda as winners of the series with two games to spare.

After the hosts won the first game by 4 wickets, they were also awarded victory in the second following Nigeria's refusal to play the Super Over. The two sides had played out a dramatic draw, with Rwanda's Cathia Uwahamohoro hitting a knock of 39 runs off 39 balls.

Nigeria posted a formidable score of 105/2 in 20 overs before Joshua Mwanja's home side responded with 105/6 in 20 overs.

The visitors won 3-2 the first leg of the bilateral series between the two national teams earlier this year in Abuja.

