Rwanda: Confed Cup - Haruna to Miss Proline Clash

Haruna Niyonzima will miss the Caf Confederation Cup first round's first leg against Ugandan side Proline, AS Kigali confirmed on Thursday.

According to Daniel Komezusenge, the club's secretary-general, the midfielder has contrasting information in his identification papers in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) database that needs to be cleared before featuring in continental competitions.

"We have submitted everything CAF requested from him [Haruna], but he is yet to be cleared. We are now working with Rwanda FA (Ferwafa) to speed up the process," said Komezusenge.

The player also missed the two-legged tie between AS Kigali and Tanzania's KMC in the preliminaries, which AS Kigali won 2-1 on aggregate to set the first-round date with Proline.

"Hopefully his issue can be sorted in time for our matches against Proline."

AS Kigali will host the first-leg on September 14 before traveling to Kampala for the decider, which is scheduled for September 27.

At last minute, Haruna was also removed from the Amavubi team that overwhelmed Seychelles 3-0 on Thursday in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers' preliminary round, and it is still unclear whether he will feature in the reverse-leg come September 10 at Kigali Stadium.

With the star playmaker's absence, AS Kigali will again rely on the partnership of Eric 'Zidane' Nsabimana, Tumaine Ntamuhanga and Rachid Kalisa in the midfield.

The Squad

Alphonse Nizeyimana, Denis Rukundo, Marc Govin Nshimiyimana, Mossi Rurangwa, Latif Bishira, Christian Ishimwe, Aristide Patrick Ekandjoum Essombe, Farouq Ssentongo, Janvier Benedata, Tumaini Ntamuhanga, Nova Bayama, Makon Nloga, and Bogarde Cyitegetse.

Others are Rick Martel Allogo Mba, Eric Ndayishimiye, Rashid Kalisa, Ibrahim Nshimiyimana, Shamiru Batte, Michel Rusheshangoga, Fiston Nkinzingabo, Shaffi Songayingabo, Jean-Paul Ahoyikuye, Rashid Leon Harerimana, Bonheur Hategekimana, and Eric Nsabimana.

