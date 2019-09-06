Somalia: Hawiye Clan Best Suited for Presidency,Former Intelligence Chief Says

The former Somalia Chief Intelligence officer Abdullahi Sambaooshe has said that the Hawiye clan is best suited to serve in Villa Somalia.

Mr Abdullahi spoke during an interview with Radio Dalsan said that the clan was well placed to handle the thorny issues the country is currently facing such as the eminent exit of Amisom, Al-Shabab menace , Somalialnd stand and the Somaliland stand off.

The former intelligence boss is now a member of the Ab UDP Party chaired by Former President Hassan Sheikh. The 22 minutes long interview generated a heated debate on social media but he said he would stand his ground .

He controversially stated that the Arab states have been brokering power in Somalia during elections, influencing the outcomes of the presidential elections.

He added "When the Said Barre was overthrown, other clans rehabilitated their area but Hawiye who are mostly located in central Somalia only get in touch with the government whn paying taxes yet no services are rendred. Al Shabab is a 100% south central Somalia . In no other area do people live in a more deplorable conditions.

Among those who reacted to the heated interview were theFormer President Hassan Sheikhsaid that the interview that Samboleshe gave was his personal opinion and did not represent their parties view.

In social media , a sample of some of the reactions were from Aw Hirsi- Minister in Jubaland Tweeted -Sad to watch Abdullahi Sanbaloshe unravel on TV. Both @HEhassansheikh's UPD party & Galmudug Presidential Candidate @Odowaahave to publicly disassociate from him. That is if they don't they share this divisive venom with him. This will surely haunt them in the upcoming elections-

Abdisalam Aatoan activists WROTE - What sanbaloolshe said was utterly wrong but knowing almost every Somali politicians saying similar things in closed doors or limited seatings it's not a surprise to me. Politicians say much worse things when there's no cameras, at least this guy have the guts to show his colors on TV-

Sagal BihiAn Fedreral MP WROTE - If I earned $1 every time I heard this from known politician and respected social influencer I would have become rich by now! Btw, I agree with @AbdiAddow1things people say in Fadhi ku dirirs is much worse than this sometimes!

Abdimalik Abdullahi A Political Researcher wrote:I think Sanbaloolshe spoke his heart. Something very unique in the Somali politics. We have many like him in the political divide but they tend to hide their head in the sand. Wrong or right sentiments; I think it's wrong. Was he speaking on behalf of UPD?

Mohamed Jama CO MPH Repliedto Aw Hirsi Tweet -Minister is there any problem with his speech while u have in ur mind 4.5 based politics.-

Magan Ibrahim Tweeted-I think he is advocating for his Hawiye rights. They have no power and don't control any strong member state. They are surrounded. FGS = Daarood Jubbaland= Daarood Puntland = Daarood Ogadenia= Daarood Kenya poltics = Daarood Don't blame the man for wanting his share of the 4.5

Masud Garad a Political Anylistwrote -Mr. Minister, should you agree that any position of governmental work should be based on tribalism and leaders say tribalism is bad thing ? It's unfortunate that tribalism isn't allowed to one day exemplify the fact that you're a minister based on clan &power sharing. Isn't it?

Sunni Siyad an activist wrote:No surprise or angry at this man's speech. Somalia is still very much a primitive society in terms of equal opportunities, rule of law and justice. You have fiefdoms where nationality is based on clan! Never will you see a true minority president of PL, JL or SL.

Ali Waasuge WROTE:- What Sanbaloolshe said is nothing new if you followed Somalian politicians for the past 30 or so years and I am sure he won't be the last person to utter these words.

Iman Ali-Tweeted-I completely and I truly agree with you. These federal regional states are built on tribal representation. Plus what Sanbaloshe said isn't something new or unimplemented! Mogadishu's local administration is appointed to one sub clan ‪#UnmaskSomalia

Mohamud Ahmed Jimale wrote:The difference is that he says it aloud, but this is the foundation stone of our political system. It is hypocritical to like clan based