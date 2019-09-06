Somalia: New UNHCR Boss Meets Deputy Prime Minister

5 September 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

UNHCR new Representative to Somalia, Mr. Johann Siffointe, met the Deputy Prime Minister, H.E. Mahdi Mohamed Gulaid, in the capital Mogadishu.

Welcoming Mr. Siffointe to Somalia, the Deputy Prime Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to continue working with UNHCR in improving the lives of displaced families.

Meanwhile, the Representative presented his credentials to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Ahmed Isse Awad. "I feel honored to be in Somalia. It has been my dream to work in this country for many years and I am delighted to be finally here. I am encouraged by the government's commitment to continue working with UNHCR to improve the lives of refugees, returnees, IDPs and other displaced populations. I am very appreciative of the government's generous hospitality in providing asylum to over 34,000 refugees and asylum seekers despite various challenges faced in Somalia. I am very passionate about the refugee cause and I will strongly advocate for their rights", said the new Representative.

Mr. Siffointe is a French national with nearly 25 years of experience with UNHCR. Prior to his current appointment, Mr. Siffointe served as UNHCR Representative in South Sudan, Papua New Guinea and Kyrgystan. He has also held managerial and technical positions within UNHCR in the recent past including as Deputy Representative in Pakistan and Senior Emergency Preparedness and Response Officer based in Geneva.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.