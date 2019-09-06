Somalia: Majority of Graduates Locked Out of Job Market - Report

5 September 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A majority of university graduates in Somalia miss out on job opportunities according to a survey. This is despite the rising number of institutions of higher learning growing by the day.

The study was conducted by Iftin Foundation, which pointed at the shrinking opportunities in the job market. The survey which was conducted across 16 cities of Puntland, Galmudug, HirShabelle, Southwest, Jubaland and the administration of Banadir . It indicated that last year alone, 14,971 students from 54 different universities graduated.

The data shows two-thirds (65%) of graduates were male while female counterparts accounted for 35 %.

The most preferred course includes Public Administration, Business Administration, Public Health, Computer Science/IT, and Nursing & Midwifery, Journalism and Marine Science.

The Minister for Education and Culture, Abdullahi Godah Barre who officiated the launch of the project said the survey will help the government to closely monitor the sector while developing policies for job opportunities in various relevant government agencies.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Business
Education
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.