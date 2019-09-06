Somalia: Majority of Graduates Locked Out of Job Market - Report

A majority of university graduates in Somalia miss out on job opportunities according to a survey. This is despite the rising number of institutions of higher learning growing by the day.

The study was conducted by Iftin Foundation, which pointed at the shrinking opportunities in the job market. The survey which was conducted across 16 cities of Puntland, Galmudug, HirShabelle, Southwest, Jubaland and the administration of Banadir . It indicated that last year alone, 14,971 students from 54 different universities graduated.

The data shows two-thirds (65%) of graduates were male while female counterparts accounted for 35 %.

The most preferred course includes Public Administration, Business Administration, Public Health, Computer Science/IT, and Nursing & Midwifery, Journalism and Marine Science.

The Minister for Education and Culture, Abdullahi Godah Barre who officiated the launch of the project said the survey will help the government to closely monitor the sector while developing policies for job opportunities in various relevant government agencies.