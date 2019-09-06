Sudan: El Hadi Idris New Head of Sudan Revolutionary Front

Juba — The Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) alliance of armed movements, has announced that El Hadi Idris, leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement-Transitional Council, has been appointed chairman of the SRF.

He will succeed the head of the Sudan Liberation Movement, Minni Minawi, whose two-year term as chairman has ended.

Malik Agar, head of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North faction in Blue Nile state was selected as deputy, and Jibril Ibrahim, leader of the Justice and Equality Movement, as secretary-general.

The spokesman for the SRF, Mohamed Zakariya, explained in a statement that the alliance's chairmanship rotates every two years.

He reiterated the keenness of the SRF to negotiate with the Sovereign Council based on a unified position.

He pointed to the development of a unified vision among the members of the SRF on peace.

Zakariya said a forthcoming meeting between the leaders of the SRF and the President of South Sudan Salva Kiir in Juba.

Peace negotiations

As reported by Radio Dabanga this week, the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), the Sudan Liberation Movement faction under the leadership of Minni Minawi (SLM-MM), the SLM-Transitional Council, and the Alliance of Sudan Liberation Forces have agreed to enter into peace negotiations with a joint negotiating delegation and one negotiating position.

The four Darfur armed movements met with the South Sudanese President Salva Kiir in Juba last week.

The statement points out the need to coordinate efforts in the field of humanitarian work and displaced persons and refugees. It also stresses that all the armed movements and all those who believe in change in Sudan should unite.

Lawyers

The Darfur Bar Association (DBA) announced it made arrangements in order to set up a Consultative Forum to bring together civil forces and the Darfur armed movements.

The purpose of the Forum, welcomed by the Darfur armed movements, is to create a platform to find effective solutions to public issues and problems at local and national level.

The DBA held consultations with the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdelwahid El Nur, the Justice and Equality Movement led by Jibril Ibrahim, the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Minni Minawi, the Sudan Liberation Movement-Transitional Council led by El Hadi Idris, and the Sudan Liberation Forces Alliance under the leadership of El Tahir Hajar.

The statement pointed out that all of them in principle welcomed the idea of setting up a Consultative Forum. They proposed several venues for the forum with Juba as the most likely option.

