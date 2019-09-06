Sudan: Demos, Rallies, Strikes Across Sudan

5 September 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum / Kassala / Kosti / Port Sudan — On Wednesday, demonstrations, rallies, and strikes continued in Khartoum and elsewhere in Sudan to highlight various social and economic grievances.

Yesterday, activists in Khartoum staged a protest in front of the office of the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) to demand a transparent investigation into the people who went missing of during the violent break-up of the sit-in in Khartoum on June 3 and the people killed since mid-December last year, when the first protests broke out.

Traders in Kassala carried out a large-scale strike that lasted from 8 am to 1 pm in protest against 'tripling of taxes'.

Bread prices

In Kosti in White Nile state, a vigil was held in front of the Bakery Union in protest against the bread crisis and manipulation of the weight of the loaves.

The demonstrators in Kosti demanded bread, warning of the dire consequences of reducing its weight.

Port Sudan

In Port Sudan, a joint force of army forces, police and Rapid Support Forces carried out extensive inspection in the districts that witnessed tribal conflicts recently.

Police said the operation was part of a plan by the state security committee to provide security and stability to the city's residents.

