Sudan: Khartoum State Affirms Continuity of Partnership With SJU

5 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Khartoum state caretaker Wali, Maj (Gen) Ahmed Abdoon Hamad affirmed continuity of the strategic partnership between the state and Sudanese Journalists Union (SJU).

During his meeting with the union's leaders on Thursday the Wali ordered reactivating of health insurance for journalists besides undertaking actions in favor of journalists willing to benefit from facilities offered under Housing Investment Project.

Maj (Gen) Hamad assured the Khartoum State concern of implementing more projects in favor of SJU members.

SJU Deputy Chairman Mohamed Al Fatih Ahmed commended Khartoum state role in supporting the union's programs and activities, citing providing most of SJU members with plots under low cost housing project.

Meanwhile Maj (Gen) Hamad was briefed on the status of SJU at regional and international levels.

it notes that SJU holds chairmanship of African Confederation under the leadership of the union's chairman AL Sadig Al Reizegi besides the union active presence at Arab regional and international journalists' unions.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.