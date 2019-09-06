Sudan: Khartoum State Affirms Continuity of Partnership With SJU

Khartoum — Khartoum state caretaker Wali, Maj (Gen) Ahmed Abdoon Hamad affirmed continuity of the strategic partnership between the state and Sudanese Journalists Union (SJU).

During his meeting with the union's leaders on Thursday the Wali ordered reactivating of health insurance for journalists besides undertaking actions in favor of journalists willing to benefit from facilities offered under Housing Investment Project.

Maj (Gen) Hamad assured the Khartoum State concern of implementing more projects in favor of SJU members.

SJU Deputy Chairman Mohamed Al Fatih Ahmed commended Khartoum state role in supporting the union's programs and activities, citing providing most of SJU members with plots under low cost housing project.

Meanwhile Maj (Gen) Hamad was briefed on the status of SJU at regional and international levels.

it notes that SJU holds chairmanship of African Confederation under the leadership of the union's chairman AL Sadig Al Reizegi besides the union active presence at Arab regional and international journalists' unions.