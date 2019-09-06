Sudan: Hamdok and Al-Burhan to Attendwar College Graduation Ceremony

Khartoum — Activities of the War College for graduation of the 63rd batch of new officers at the War college, batch 65 of Qatar, the batch 17 Aviation Science and batch19 Maritime Studies College started Thursday.

The Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, the Prime Minister, Dr Abdalla Hamdok, the Chief of the Staff, the commander of the War College, the military Attaché at Qatari Embassy and commanders of the Armed Forces' corps and units will attend the celebration.