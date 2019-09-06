Sudan: Foreign Ministry - Sudan Looks Forward for Germany to Be Partner of Sudan in Development

5 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has described the visit paid to Sudan by the German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas, on Tuesday as very important and will have important effects.

In a statement to SUNA, the spokesman of the ministry, Ambassador Babiker Al-Siddiq Mohamed Al-Amin, said that Sudan hopes that the German Foreign Minister's visit will be start for similar visit to be paid by Sudan partners and more communications and positive engagement with the international community.

He indicated that the German Foreign Minister has made several positive signals in his joint press conference with the Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, including the commitment of German to stand alongside Sudan to surpass its economic crisis, complete the realization of peace, urge the international community to extend the required support to Sudan, easing the reintegration of the Sudanese economy in the world economy, besides increasing the German humanitarian aid to Sudan to 15 million euros, in a time when Sudan is facing difficult humanitarian conditions resulting from the floods and heavy rainfall in various parts in the country and the existence of large number of displaced people and refugees who arrived in Sudan from neighboring countries.

He pointed out that the German Foreign Minister has expressed his country's pledge to mobilize the international community support to Sudan through the Group of Sudan Friends.

Ambassador Al-Amin has referred to the pledge of the German Foreign Minister to call for support to Sudan during his participation in the meetings of the UN General Assembly after two weeks.

He expressed hope that German will be a major partner of in the development in Sudan under the historic friendship and cooperation between the two countries, the outstanding role of Germany in the international arena and its large economic and technological abilities.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
External Relations
Europe and Africa
Sustainable Development
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.