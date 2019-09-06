Sudan: Foreign Ministry - Sudan Looks Forward for Germany to Be Partner of Sudan in Development

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has described the visit paid to Sudan by the German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas, on Tuesday as very important and will have important effects.

In a statement to SUNA, the spokesman of the ministry, Ambassador Babiker Al-Siddiq Mohamed Al-Amin, said that Sudan hopes that the German Foreign Minister's visit will be start for similar visit to be paid by Sudan partners and more communications and positive engagement with the international community.

He indicated that the German Foreign Minister has made several positive signals in his joint press conference with the Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, including the commitment of German to stand alongside Sudan to surpass its economic crisis, complete the realization of peace, urge the international community to extend the required support to Sudan, easing the reintegration of the Sudanese economy in the world economy, besides increasing the German humanitarian aid to Sudan to 15 million euros, in a time when Sudan is facing difficult humanitarian conditions resulting from the floods and heavy rainfall in various parts in the country and the existence of large number of displaced people and refugees who arrived in Sudan from neighboring countries.

He pointed out that the German Foreign Minister has expressed his country's pledge to mobilize the international community support to Sudan through the Group of Sudan Friends.

Ambassador Al-Amin has referred to the pledge of the German Foreign Minister to call for support to Sudan during his participation in the meetings of the UN General Assembly after two weeks.

He expressed hope that German will be a major partner of in the development in Sudan under the historic friendship and cooperation between the two countries, the outstanding role of Germany in the international arena and its large economic and technological abilities.