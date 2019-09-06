Sudan: UFUP Calls Government Gives Concern to Peace Issues

5 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Umma Forces Union Party (UFUP) has urged government to give concern to peace issues, Internally Displaced People (IDP) and livelihood.

UFUP Secretary General Jamal Abu Sail said in statement to SUNA that he hoped the Transitional Government could surpass the big challenges facing Sudan particular peace issues.

He advised the government that it has to consider peace as a priority through making contacts, with armed forces and collecting arms from all tribes without any exemption.

He also called for propagation of peace culture amongst geographically neighboring tribes.

As well he urged government to establish deterrent laws to determine those who may seek to ignite sedition.

Jamal stressed on the importance that the government should sit with all armed movements for reaching a radical solution to the problem and concluded cessation of war.

As well Jamal proposed absorbing the armed cadres into civic activities in order to achieve stability and the return of IDP and refugees to their home villages.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.