Sudan: UFUP Calls Government Gives Concern to Peace Issues

Khartoum — Umma Forces Union Party (UFUP) has urged government to give concern to peace issues, Internally Displaced People (IDP) and livelihood.

UFUP Secretary General Jamal Abu Sail said in statement to SUNA that he hoped the Transitional Government could surpass the big challenges facing Sudan particular peace issues.

He advised the government that it has to consider peace as a priority through making contacts, with armed forces and collecting arms from all tribes without any exemption.

He also called for propagation of peace culture amongst geographically neighboring tribes.

As well he urged government to establish deterrent laws to determine those who may seek to ignite sedition.

Jamal stressed on the importance that the government should sit with all armed movements for reaching a radical solution to the problem and concluded cessation of war.

As well Jamal proposed absorbing the armed cadres into civic activities in order to achieve stability and the return of IDP and refugees to their home villages.