Sudan: Experts Commend Armed Movements Leaders' Positive Remarks

5 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Political expert, Dr Mohi-Eddin Mohamed Mohi-Eddin said the positive statements made by leaders of the armed movements about peace issues were courageous , encourage achievement of comprehensive peace and create appropriate climate for talks over issues pertinent to peace.

Dr Mohi-Eddin lauded statements made by Chairman of Sudan Liberation Movement , Abdul-Wahid Mohamed Nur about Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo as that he comes from the marginalized areas and knows well their issues and that he would have positive contributions to achievement of peace , Abdul-Aziz Al-Hilo's remarks that formation of sovereign council and council of ministers was step in the right direction and the statements of the leading figure in the revolutionary front , Yasser Arman that they are ready to sit down for talks with the new government.

He added that great confidence leaders of armed movements put on Lt. Gen. Daglo , the commander of the Rapid Support Forces(RSF) and member of the sovereign council stemmed from the fact that he succeeded in restoring security ands tability in Darfur and that the RSF and the armed forces would be guarantors for any peace deal is reached with its security and military arrangements.

Dr Mohi-Eddin considers the current political climate in the country is conducive for achievement of inclusive peace entire the country , referring to agreement of all Sudanese political forces over priority of peace for the coming government and affirmations of prime minister, Dr Hamdok.

Dr Osama Saeed, for his part, valued high statements of Abdul-Wahid Al-Nur about Lt. Gen. Daglo , disclosing that Lt. Gen. Daglo began since success of the revolution to contact with leaders of movements and met with the in Juba and Addis Ababa as endeavour he made to reach agreement over agenda of achievement of comprehensive peace.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

