Sudan: Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan Lauds Struggles of Armed Forces

Khartoum — Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has praised the struggle of the struggle of the Armed Forces throughout its long history for keeping security and stability in Sudan.

Addressing the ceremony held Thursday at the War College for graduation of the 63rd batch of Sudanese recruit officers, the 65th batch of Qatari officers, the 17th batch of recruits of the Aviation Science College and the 19th batch of Marine Studies and a number of military recruits of sister and friendly countries, the Sovereign Council's Chairman affirmed the importance of qualification and training of the Armed Forces men to enable them to protect the nation and the Constitution.

He said that any nation that does not respect its army shall be ready for the conspiracies of invaders.

Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan has expressed Sudan thanks and gratitude for the sisterly countries, affirming Sudan keenness for full cooperation with them in the field of training and qualification.