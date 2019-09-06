Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Salutes Martyrs and Wounded of Sudan's Honorable Revolution

5 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdok, has saluted the injured persons and the martyrs of the revolution and wished return of the missing persons of the honorable people of the Sudanese Revolution. The Prime Minister affirmed.

At a press conference for announcement of the formation of the transitional government held Thursday eveing at the Council of Ministers, he said that addressing the issue of the people's livelihood will be based on intensification and diversification of production, pointing to the need to create a Sudanese national project through the good governance in the transitional period.

He stressing that the representation of women in the structures of the transitional power is considered one of the top priorities.

