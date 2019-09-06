Gambia: Herdsman Justifies His Reasons for Killing Antelope

5 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba Secka

A herdsman facing charges for killing an antelope has on Wednesday, 4th September, commenced his defence before a magistrate's court in the North Bank Region.

He is facing charges of illegally killing an antelope at the Nuimi National Park contrary to section 61 of the Biological Resources of the National Park Act.

Alieu Jallow, who is residing in Essau, said he slaughtered an antelope he found dying in the bush .He said the animal sustained serious wounds: adding that he did not want it to become a lump of waste meat.

Explaining the incident, Jallow said on 12th June 2019, he went to the bush with his son looking for some of their cattle that failed to return home. He said on their way home, they found an injured antelope lying, and was not shaking. He said that was the reason he slaughtered the animal so that it will not be 'a waste meat' when it dies.

"When I realized that if I left it there it will die, then I slaughtered it with my knife," he testified.

He said after the antelope was slaughtered, he took it home and ate some portion of the meat with his family while the remaining quota was given to his neighbours.

He said his house was searched by prosecution witness 1, Sarjo Manneh, who recovered the four legs of the antelope (exhibit P1) and took them to Barra Police Station. He said he was arrested and charged for killing the antelope.

During cross-examination, prosecutor Kebba asked the accused whether he found wounds on the antelope.

"I found wounds on the stomach," he said, adding "it was bleeding."

The witness refused the prosecutor's suggestion that he was the one who harmed the antelope.

"Even if I left it there, it was going to die," Jallow said.

"What do you think caused the wound?" prosecutor Ceesay asked.

Jallow responded by saying he wouldn't know because he found the antelope lying down as he was returning home with his son, adding the wounds sustained by the animal were serious.

He said he has never been accused of killing a bush animal.

Jallow is facing trial before Magistrate Ebrima Sowe of the Essau Magistrates Court.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Environment
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.