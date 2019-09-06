Sudan: Hamdok Announce Transitional Government Cabinet

Photo: Sudan News Agency
Sudan's Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hambdok
5 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hambdok, has announced the transitional Cabinet which included 18 Ministers, four of them were women who assumed the positions of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Higher Education, Labor and Social Development and Youth and Sports.

This came at a press conference that the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hamdok, held Thursday evening at the Council of Ministers' Secretariat General.

The new ministers are:

Asma Mohamed Abdallah as the Minister of foreign Affairs.

Dr. Intsar Al-Zain Segayron as the Minister of Higher Education.

Nasr-Eddin Abdul-Bari as the Minister of Justice

Dr. Ibrahim Ahmed Al-Badawi as the Minister of Finance

Dr. Akram Ali Al-Toam as the Minister of Health

Dr. Mohamed Al-Amin Al-Toam as the Minister of Education

Adil Ibrahim as the Minister of Energy and Mining

Yaser Abbas Mohamed Ali as the Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources

Eissa Osman Sharif as the Minister of Agriculture

Lina Al-Sheikh Mahjoub as the Minister of Labor and Social Development

Yousef Adam Al-Dhai as the Minister of Federal Government

Omer Manies as the Minister of the Cabinet Affairs

Nasr-Eddin Mofarah as the Minister of Religious Affairs

Walla Isam Al-Boushi as the Minister of Youth and Sports

Madani Abbas Madani as the Minister of Industry and Trade

Faisal Mohamed Salih as the Minister of Culture and Information

Lt. Gen. Jamal Omer as the Minister of Defense

Gen, Al-Teraifi Idris as the Minister of Interior

The Prime Minister pointed out that names of the Ministers of Livestock and Infrastructures will be announced later.

