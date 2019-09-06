Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk - We Apologize to the People of Sudan for Delay in Cabinet Formation

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdok, has apologized to the people of Sudan for the delay in the government formation, which was necessitaed by further broad and in-depth consultations on the standards related to the efficiency and representation of the gender and that all the regions of Sudan.

Dr. Hamdok explained at a press conference held on Thursday evening for announcement of the new government that women have played a key role in the success of the December 19 revolution, stressing that the priorities of his government in the coming period are fair and deserved representation of women in all structures of the transitional power, in addition to the working to create of a national project that is based on the restructuring of the Sudanese State and building of a state that respects diversity and pluralism.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the December 19 revolution was unique from other Sudanese revolutions as it spread across all parts of Sudan, unlike the previous revolutions that were confined to the center. "Therefore, we saw that the ministerial composition reflects the diversity and richness that Sudan enjoys", he said

Dr. Hamdok praised the wisdom and prudence that characterized the leaders of the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces in the consultations on the cabinet formation, lauding the level of harmony in joint work between civilian and military members in the Sovereign Council, which led to the establishing a genuine partnership that serves peace, security and stability and will help achieving the well-being and decent living for the citizens.