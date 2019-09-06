Sudan: Hamdok Receives Committee of Teachers Memo

5 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hamdok, Thursday received at his office a memo of the Sudanese Committee of Teachers which is concerned with resumption of the school year.

Member of the Committee of Teachers, Omer Babiker Hassan, stated that the Prime Minister has underscored the importance of coordination and teamwork in the coming period.

Hassan indicated that the committee will support the program of the transitional government through Sudanese Professionals Association for implementing the goals of Sudanese revolution.

He pointed out that the meeting assured importance of resuming academic year and working seriously to solve the issues relating to the needs for the school year.

Meanwhile Hassan said that the memo which was received by the Prime Minister included a number of axes on resuming the school year and cancellation of the Trade Unions Act for the year 2010 and replacing it it with the Professional Trade unions Act, giving more attention to the educational issues and providing priority to enhancing the conditions of the teachers.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.