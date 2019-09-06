Sudan: Hamdok Receives Committee of Teachers Memo

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hamdok, Thursday received at his office a memo of the Sudanese Committee of Teachers which is concerned with resumption of the school year.

Member of the Committee of Teachers, Omer Babiker Hassan, stated that the Prime Minister has underscored the importance of coordination and teamwork in the coming period.

Hassan indicated that the committee will support the program of the transitional government through Sudanese Professionals Association for implementing the goals of Sudanese revolution.

He pointed out that the meeting assured importance of resuming academic year and working seriously to solve the issues relating to the needs for the school year.

Meanwhile Hassan said that the memo which was received by the Prime Minister included a number of axes on resuming the school year and cancellation of the Trade Unions Act for the year 2010 and replacing it it with the Professional Trade unions Act, giving more attention to the educational issues and providing priority to enhancing the conditions of the teachers.