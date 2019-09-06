Kenya: Agency on the Spot for Stocking Infected Sh218 Million Maize Seeds

5 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Edwin Mutai

The Kenya Seed Company is on the spot for stocking varieties of seeds that were infected with Maize Lethal Necrosis Disease (MLND) in the year to June 2018.

The State-owned firm also held slow germinating maize seeds, increasing its storage costs.

"No reason was given by the management on why these Sh218 million obsolete stocks were not disposed leading to avoidable loss," a fresh audit tabled in Parliament shows.

The report by Auditor-General shows that Kenya Seed Company (KSC) made provision of Sh250,177,000 for obsolete stocks in the statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income.

"Examination of records made available for audit revealed that varieties of raw maize worth Sh217,848,520 was infected with MLND and slow germination as reported by the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (Kephis)," the report dated June 17, 2019 states.

The report shows that 1.7 million kilogrammes of maize variety PH4 worth Sh124.9 million was the most affected by MLND.

KSC further lost Sh37.2 million of seed variety number DH04 weighing 514,131 kilogrammes.

DH01 seed variety was also destroyed by the disease with KSC losing 244,012 kilos of seed worth Sh17.6 million.

Other varieties that were destroyed by MLND are DH2, H628, H265, IRR, KSDTV-01, H614, H6213, H513 and H519.

The auditor also raised the red flag over the irregular procurement and payment of security services.

The company awarded security services contract to the Gillys Security and Investigation Services for Sh29.7 million annual contract but due to non-performance, the contract was terminated on July 31, 2017 and another contract signed with Lavington Security to provide the services for a five-month period.

The contract was renewed on December 11 for six months with effect from January 1, 2018.

"However, examination of the documents provided for audit revealed that the services procured from Ms Lavington Security were through direct procurement."

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe Dies
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.