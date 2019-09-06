South Africa: Death Penalty Will Not Deal With Femicide and Violence Against Women and Children - Justice Dept.

4 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kamva Somdyala

Reinstating the death penalty in South Africa is flawed in many ways as there is no proof that it acts as a deterrent to violent crime.

This is according to the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, who issued a statement clarifying remarks made by Minister Ronald Lamola on Tuesday.

At a press briefing, Lamola was asked whether there would be any consideration given to bringing back the death penalty in South Africa.

In response, Lamola said Cabinet would discuss the matter, as they do any other matters which are topical.

The calls come as the fight back against gender-based violence ensues following the murders of women at the hands of men.

Several news publications lead with a headline suggesting that Lamola said Cabinet would entertain such a call - which elicited many response - whereas he said amendments to existing legislature would be looked at to ensure they are more "responsive".

Having noted that his response may have been received in a different light, spokesperson for Lamola, Chrispin Phiri clarified that "the rejection of the death penalty by the founders of our Constitution is not limited to the fact that it was used in the past to conduct judicial killings against freedom fighters and opponents of the apartheid system.

"It was also based on well-documented research that the death penalty has not served as a deterrent in any society around the world".

"The call for the reinstatement of the death penalty is flawed in many ways. First, the idea that the death penalty acts as a deterrent to violent crime is not true," said Phiri.

Phiri further said that the Constitution, read with the Bill of Rights, is such that everyone enjoys the right to life which cannot be opened up to a referendum.

The reinstatement of the death penalty will not deal with femicide and other forms of violence against women and children, Phiri added, cautioning against "populist" calls of bringing the death penalty back.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Women
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
South Africa
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe Dies
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.