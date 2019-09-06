Sudan: Prime Minister Announces His Cabinet

Prime Minister, Dr Abdalla Hamdok, on Thursday announced his new 22-strong cabinet that includes 4 women, and an unprecedented nomination of a lady as his Foreign Minister.

Hamdok made the announcement at a press conference in Khartoum saying he would like to see a Sudan which is reflecting the diversity and richness of the people of the Sudan.

The Prime Minister said the cabinet will first of all try to achieve peace in the country, which he said would save the country 70% of the budget that goes to fueling the war in the Sudan.

The Prime Minister and for the first time in Sudan's recent history started calling those carrying arms as "our brothers in the armed struggle". No longer are they called the rebels in Sudanese political and media jargon, especially under dethroned Bashir.

"We are committed to the foreign policy that first, second and third, takes into consideration Sudan's national interests" Hamdok said.

The prime minister's new cabinet is void of any of the previous political figures people used to see in the country.

The new Foreign Minister said his government will do its level best to lift the name of the Sudan from the terror list. He added that he has already initiated contacts with the Americans and with other parties to help delist the country.

"We need to be delisted. It has already started and we are hopeful, with the support to the EU and our brother the Arabs and other friends, to engage with the Americans. And we are certain this will happen" the Prime Minister announced.

He said he also wanted to see more women and more Christians within his government and a strong representation of the marginalized and war affected areas.

Following is the lineup of the cabinet:

Asma Mohamed Abdullah - Minister of foreign Affairs.

Dr. Intsar Al-Zain Sagairon - Minister of Higher Education.

Nasr-Eddin Abdul-Bari - Minister of Justice

Dr. Ibrahim Ahmed Al-Badawi - Minister of Finance

Dr. Akram Ali Al-Toam - Minister of the Education

Adil Ibrahim - Minister of Energy and Mining

Yasser Abbas Mohamed Ali - Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources

Eissa Osman Sharif Minister of Agriculture

Lina Al-Sheikh Mahjoub Minister of Labor and Social Development

Yusuf Adam Al-Dhai Minister of Federal Government

Omer Manies Minister of the Cabinet Affairs

Nasr-Eddin Mofarah Minister of Religious Affairs

Walla Isam Al-Boushi Minister of Youth and Sports

Madani Abbas Madani Minister of Industry and Trade

Faisal Mohamed Salih Minister of Culture and Information

Lt. Gen. Jamal Omer Minister of Defense

Gen, Al-Teraifi Idris Minister of Interior

The Prime Minister pointed out that names of the Ministers of Livestock and Infrastructures will be announced later.