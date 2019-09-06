Mozambique: Amusi Complains of Intimidation

Maputo — The leader and presidential candidate of the small Mozambican party AMUSI (Action of the United Movement for All-Round Salvation), Mario Albino, has complained that both the former rebel movement Renamo and the intelligence service SISE are trying to intimidate him.

Cited by the Mozambican Political Process Bulletin (published by the anti-corruption NGO, the Centre for Public Integrity, CIP), Albino claimed that on Wednesday morning, the AMUSI headquarters in the Namutequeliua neighbourhood of the northern city of Nampula came under attack from Renamo members.

"Fortunately they were seen and we called the police", said Albino.

He also claimed that during the first two days of the election campaign (Saturday and Sunday) at first three, and later two people claiming to be SISE agents joined the AMUSI parade through the streets of Nampula.

He added that on Monday, a car with smoked windows tried to block the entrance to his home, and he was saved by his own guards. Albino says he has applied for police protection but has received no reply.

According to a report in Thursday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax", AMUSI is one of three small parties which have not yet received any of the state subsidy for the election campaign, because they do not have a tax number (NUIT).

This claim angered Albino, who told "Mediafax" it was completely untrue. "It is not true that we don't have a NUIT or that there is any other problem concerning our bank account", he said. "How could a party like ours, which has been registered for a long time and has stood in previous elections, not have a NUIT?"

The National Elections Commission (CNE) was being manipulated "to sabotage our campaign", he accused. He had now sent an AMUSI team to Maputo to unblock the problem and release the funds.

AMUSI was founded by dissidents from the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM), and Albino was once the MDM delegate in Nampula. He ran for mayor of Nampula in 2018, wining 4.2 per cent of the vote.

Two of the other parties which, according to the CNE, do not have a NUIT are newly formed. They are New Democracy (ND) and the Mozambican Democratic Justice Party (PJDM).

"Mediafax" said there were also cases of parties that have not yet received the state subsidy because they presented bank accounts opened in the names of individuals, rather than of the party.