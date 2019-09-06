Mozambique: 'You Are Important' Pope Tells Young People

5 September 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, on Thursday declared in Maputo that young people need to know that they are very important for the society of which they are a part.

On the second day of his visit to Mozambique, he was speaking to young people of various different faiths in what was described as "an inter-religious meeting".

"You are important. You need to know this, and you need to believe this", he told his audience. "You are not only the future of Mozambique, or of the Church and of humanity, you are also the present. Without your enthusiasm, your songs and your joy, what would this earth be?".

Pope Francis praised the presence of different religions in the stadium where the meeting was held. That presence showed "family union" through the challenges of peace, hope and reconciliation. With this experience, it could be understood that "we are all necessary, with our differences, but necessary".

Youths, he said, "have so much strength, are capable of looking forward with so much hope. You are a promise of life, which brings to you a certain degree of tenacity, which you should not lose and should not allow anyone to steal from you".

Francis warned his young audience to beware of two attitudes which kill dreams and hope - resignation and anxiety.

"These are great enemies of life", he said, "because normally they push us onto an easy path, but one of defeat. Certainly you know friends or acquaintances, and it may even have happened to you, who in difficult, painful moments, when everything seems to fall on top of you, fall prostrate into resignation".

"You should be very careful", he continued, "because this attitude leads you onto the wrong path. When everything appears paralysed and stagnant, when personal problems worry us, and social difficulties do not find the due answers, it is not good to think that we have been beaten".

After the inter-religious gathering, the Pope was scheduled to hold a meeting with Catholic priests from all Mozambican dioceses in Maputo's Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Religion
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria 'Draws Red Line' Over Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Reprisal Attacks on South African Businesses in Nigeria
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Africa's 3 Richest Men Have More Wealth Than Poorest 650 Million
Xenophobic Riots to Sour Relations Between South Africa, Nigeria?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.