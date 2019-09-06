Mozambique: Frelimo Alleges Renamo Attacks in Moatize

5 September 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Tete (Mozambique), 5 Sep (AIM) - The spokesperson for Mozambique's ruling Frelimo Party in the western province of Tete. Domingos Macajo, on Thursday accused the main opposition party, the former rebel movement Renamo, of physically attacking Frelimo members during the current election campaign.

Speaking at a press conference in Tete city, Macajo said the worst cases had happened in Moatize district, where a Frelimo member was seriously injured, with his teeth knocked out when he was struck by a stone thrown by alleged members of Renamo.

The incident happened at Chiodze village, where a group of Renamo members hurled stones at a Frelimo election parade.

Frelimo had taken this case to the local court and attorney's office, he said, "because we want Renamo to answer for these macabre acts".

Macajo added that in Cambulatsitsi, also in Moatize, Renamo members went into a Frelimo office and beat up Domingos Torres, the first secretary of a local Frelimo Circle Committee. They then went to their victim's house, where they also beat up his wife.

Another Renamo group in Moatize went to the home of a Frelimo member in Cantsanha village, where they beat him and forced him to remove Frelimo posters which he had put on the walls of the house.

"These are some of the criminal acts, some of the violence, intimidation and vandalism that Renamo members are carrying out in Moatize district", said Macajo. "They are breaking the Electoral Law. They are violating the freedom of citizens to join any political party. They are creating social instability among the public".

Despite these problems raised by Frelimo, the chairperson of the Tete Provincial Elections Commission (CPE), Ussumane Cassamo, said the CPE had not received any complaints so far.

"Officially, we don't have any complaints from the political parties involved in the election campaign", he said. "We can't act just because we hear moaning from the parties. We urge the parties' election agents to bring their complaints to the CPE".

