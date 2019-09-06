Mozambique: Renamo and Mdm Pleased By Pope's Message

5 September 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The leaders of Mozambique's two main opposition parties, Ossufo Momade of Renamo, and Daviz Simango of the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM), believe that the message brought by Pope Francs, head of the Roman Catholic Church, to his meeting on Thursday morning with President Filipe Nyusi, will nourish peace and reconciliation.

Nyusi invited the two opposition leaders, who are competing against him in the forthcoming presidential election, to attend the courtesy meeting with the Pope.

For Momade, who signed a definitive peace agreement with Nyusi on 6 August, the Pope's speech at the meeting strengthens peace and reconciliation.

"This is a moment of hope, peace and national reconciliation", the Renamo leader told reporters. "The Pope brought a message that will nourish the agreement we signed with the government, and which appeals to love and kindness among Mozambicans".

The Mozambican people are tired of war, he said, and the responsibility for keeping the peace falls on the shoulders not just of those who signed the peace agreements, but of all Mozambicans.

Simango agreed, and said the Pontiff's words "renew the spirit of peace and reconciliation in Mozambique".

"He brings the awareness that we must love each other by eliminating injustices, hatred, vengeance, discrimination and all the negative aspects that poison love for our neighbour and reconciliation", said the MDM leader.

Simango thought the Pope was well informed about the real situation in Mozambique, and was pleased that he had called on Mozambicans to advance along a common path of development, respecting the differences of opinion that might exist among them.

