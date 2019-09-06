South Sudan: Nationals in South Sudan Commemorate 58th Anniversary of Armed Struggle for Independence

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in the Republic of South Sudan commemorated the 58th Anniversary of the beginning of the armed struggle for independence. At the event the new building of the Eritrean Embassy was also inaugurated.

The commemoration event was attended by several officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of South Sudan, Vice Mayor of Juba and other officials as well as members of the diplomatic corps and a number of nationals residing in that country.

Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael, Ambassador of Eritrea to the Republic of South Sudan and Vice Foreign Minister of South Sudan, Mr. Deng Dau Deng Malek inaugurated the new embassy building.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Yohannes, indicating that the peaceful and sovereign Eritrea is a gift of September 1, called on nationals to renew pledge to strengthen contribution in the effort to build a prosperous and developed nation.

Ambassador Yohannes reiterated that the ownership, use and administration of the new Embassy building belongs to the Eritrean community and that it is open for community and public diplomacy activities by nationals. Ambassador Yohannes also handed over Certificate of Recognition to those that contributed in the renovation of the building.

Indicating that both the peoples of Eritrea and South Sudan share similar experience of armed struggle for independence, Vice Foreign Minister of South Sudan, Mr. Deng Dau Deng Malek on his part stated that the substantial capital investment the Eritreans are making in South Sudan is playing significant role in the development of the country.

At the event, representative of YPFDJ as well as Vice Mayor of Juba, Mr. Thiik Thiik Mayardit delivered message of solidarity.

The event was highlighted by cultural and artistic performances.