Liberia: MTN Launches 2019/20 Mobile Money School Fees Payment Program

6 September 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Winston W. Parley

Liberia's leading GSM company Lonestar Cell MTN has officially launched the 2019/2020 Mobile Money school fees payment program for public schools, in its continued effort to cut the stress of standing in long queues in banking halls for fees payments. This year's MTN Mobile Money public school fees payment program was launched Thursday, 5 September at the Ministry of Education in Sinkor, bringing together authorities from the sector ministry, the MTN family and students, among others.

Officially launching the Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money 2019/2020 school fees payment project on behalf of Education Minister Prof. AnsuSonii, Deputy Education Minister Mr. LatimDathong suggested the need for Liberia to get rid of hard cash and use electronic money for transactions.

Mr. Dathong explains that the MTN Mobile Money service is convenient because it allows you to sit anywhere and pay your child's school fees instead of waiting in long queues in banking halls to pay school fees.

In an effort to encourage the use of electronic money, Mr. Dathong explains how people have been taking the hard cash away, mainly the United States dollars and in return creating a scarcity of the foreign currency here.According to him, other countries are successful today because much of their financial transactions are done through the use of electronic money.

He recommends that the educational system here should be at the forefront of the use of electronic money, noting that the Mobile Money service here can help in getting rid of hard cash. Mr. Dathong reveals that it has been made clear across the country that no school is going to take cash.

In special remarks, Lonestar Cell MTN's Head of Sales and Distribution Mr. Raphael Tawiah says MTN wants to continue to demonstrate leadership in providing convenience to its customers and everyone in Liberia.To achieve its goal, Mr. Tawiah notes that MTN continues to partnership in great initiatives and all other convenient services across the country.

He encourages students and customers to continue to use MTN Mobile Money for their own services and transactions across the country.

Earlier, Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money Manager Mr. Prince Chesson says since launching the mobile money school fees payment program, MTN has been partnering with the Ministry of Education and the University of Liberia, adding that government taxes are also being paid through the service.

According to Mr. Chesson, through this service, MTN has significantly driven financial inclusion for Liberians across the country, mainly for those in remote places that have no access to banking services. He notes that the MTN Mobile Money service has cut down the stress of students walking long distances to pay their school fees.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chesson reveals that 500 students who used their MTN mobile money accounts to pay their school fees are poised to get back the same amounts they paid individually upon winning a raffle draw.According to Mr. Chesson, MTN has decided to surprise its customers by giving back to them in a special way.

