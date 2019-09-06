Liberia: Tonia Tisdell Thrown Out of Camp

6 September 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Sally Gaye

Liberia international player Tonia Tisdell has been thrown out of camp by national team Lonestar head coach James Butler for indiscipline.Coach Butler's decision is in response to Tisdell's refusal to stand in honor of Liberia's National Anthem which was being played at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville on Wednesday night, 4 September to commence a match with Sierra Leone.

Tisdell's action is seen as exhibiting gross indiscipline behavior to Lonestar Coach Butler while on camp.The 27 years old made his debut for Liberia in 2008 on the Lonestar against Algeria in 2008.He has been sent back to Cyprus by national team Lonestar's administrative staff.Tisdell has enjoyed some good time on the national team, but his indiscipline is always a problem that many coaches have complained about.

During the game between Liberia and Sierra Leone on Wednesday, the Nea Salamis Famagusta winger was introduced to replace Terrence Tisdell and the substitution yielded a positive result.Some sports lovers have hailed the action of the coach as the best way in building a good national team.

