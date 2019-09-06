Sudan: A Sobering History Lesson From Ruth First for the Prospects of Success in Sudan

The overthrow of the unpopular authoritarian regime of Omar al-Bashir is rightly a moment to savour, but the lessons from the trajectory of the past 63 years of post-independence Sudanese politics provide a reality check.

On Saturday 17 August 17 2019, another chapter in the political narrative of Sudan began. The mechanisms for a new power-sharing arrangement under which the Sudanese will live for the next three years (39 months, to be exact) began to be put in place.

A Sovereign Council was inaugurated consisting of six civilians and five from the military. The soldiers are, of course, from the top brass of the army that served and eventually toppled Omar al-Bashir; the civilians are from the broad opposition and include two women and a Coptic Christian judge. The prime minister is a civilian, the economist Abdallah Hamdok.

In the coming weeks, a new cabinet will be appointed. The military will provide the chair of the Sovereign Council for just over half the time and a civilian the following period. A Legislative Assembly with 300 seats will be constituted shortly. The Sovereign Council and Assembly will end their work after general elections (to be run sometime in late 2022). This...