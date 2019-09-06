Liberia/Sierra Leone: Liberia Off to Sierra Leone for Return-Leg

6 September 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Anthony Kokoi

Liberia national football team, the Lone Star, will today depart the country to honor their return-leg match against Sierra Leone at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Liberia on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, secured an advantage after a 3-1 victory over the Leone Stars at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville.

Two spot-kick goals from Terrence Tisdell and Mohammed Sangare and a late goal from Sam Johnson were the ultimate deciders that put Lone Star in a better position ahead of the return-leg.

Kwame Quee scored Sierra Leone's lone goal in the 56th minute, their first international after a one year ban by world football governing body FIFA.

According to the Liberia Football Association, the team will depart the country today via the Roberts International Airport.

Belarus-based defender Eugen Swen, who missed the first-leg due to delay in flight connection, will form part of the delegation today for the second-leg.

The team with the best result from the two games will join 13 winning teams from the preliminaries to progress to the second round.

The second round will see the top 26 ranked CAF teams joined by the 14 winners from the first round. The teams will be drawn into ten groups of four teams.

