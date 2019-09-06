Liberia: 'Respect the Profession or Get Out'

Associate Justice warns as Louis Arthur Grimes Law School admits 63

The Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia (UL) has admitted 63 new students into its 2019 academic program, a release has said.

At the ceremony, associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Sianeh Yuoh, admonished the in-coming and re-admitted students of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law to go the extra mile in their pursuit for legal knowledge, insisting that those who do not love and respect the profession should 'get out.'

Justice Yuoh, who spoke on Monday, September 2, during the opening of a week-long orientation in legal research, analysis and writing for the in-coming and re-admitted students, also urged the students to do everything they can to go for their chosen passion.

According to the release, Associate Justice Yuoh entreated the students to search their hearts and make sure they want to be lawyers, citing an experience with a lawyer who the Supreme Court fined and suspended for "incompetence and reckless appearance before the Court."

"So go and think about it, because, if you want to be a lawyer, be a lawyer; you got one week in which to make up your mind. If you do not love and respect this profession, get out," she admonished.

"I'm only saying this to let you know that you have to do more than just getting up one morning and saying, 'Instead of sitting down and doing nothing, let me go and do law,'" Justice Yuoh warned.

The president of the National Trial Judges Association, Judge Roosevelt Willie, urged the students to make maximum use of all that they will be learning to become one of Liberia's best lawyers.

Judge Willie, who was ken on the writing and speaking ability of some lawyers, implored the first-year law students to strive to become the best legal practitioners.

Professor Geegbae A. Geegbae, UL Vice President for Institutional Development and Planning, challenged the first-year law students to cultivate a culture of reading and doing more research if they must become professional lawyers. Prof. Geegbae proxied for UL President Dr. Ophelia Inez Weeks.

He then encouraged the students to be cognizant of the rules enshrined in the student handbook, adding, "Focus your attention to achieve academic excellence."

Cllr. T. Negbalee Warner, Dean of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, said that the study of law is an exciting thing to do, yet challenging and requires having adequate information, preparation and endurance.

"A key prerequisite for any decent chance of succeeding in the study and practice of law is knowing how the law is taught, studied and applied," Warner said.

This year, according to Associate Dean, Jamal C. Dehtho, Jr., more than 250 applications were received, but after a rigorous vetting process that included credential screening, the administering of two separate aptitude tests, and an in-person interview process, only 63 students (20 females and 43 males) met the Law School's admission threshold.

The in-coming students were meanwhile introduced to "legal baptism" into case briefing--a tedious academic exercise that dissects a court's opinion and key elements and discusses its essence.